Children and adults clothing sought in Chernobyl appeal being organised by Portnoo woman

A woman from Portnoo is looking for your help in collecting items for the people of Chernobyl.

The Chernobyl disaster was a nuclear disaster which occurred on April 26, 1986 at the nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine.

Siobhan McNelis in Portnoo is inviting people to kindly donate adult and children's clothing to those who are in need.

Shoes are also required but not high heels.

Bed linen, towels, adult and children's nappies, soft toys (non-battery operated) toiletries, crutches, walking-aids and wheelchairs are all required.

Items can be left at Siobhan's house Loughfad, Eircode F94A 2T7. You can also contact Siobhan on 087 7463 659.