Stunning former Miss Ireland from Donegal sets up her own modelling agency in the north-west

Contact
Lauren McDonagh has set up her own agency
A former Miss Ireland who is from Donegal has set up her own modelling agency.
Stunning Laura McDonagh has just launched LMDModels.
Announcing the news on social media, she said: "Being from Donegal, you realise there’s so much potential, if only we were given the opportunities to carry out our purpose. From my experience of being Miss Ireland I realised that an agency was something we needed in Donegal, I mean why can’t we have the same opportunities as every one else in Ireland? We have the beauty of the land and of the people.
The agency will be Donegal, Derry and Sligo based.
"LMDModels is now official and I honestly am so overwhelmed with the support so far! Thank you all so much," she declared on her facebook page.
A past pupil of Crana College in Buncrana, Lauren was named Miss Ireland in 2017, aged 18 at the time.
After leaving school, she studied Health and Social care while also working part time as a Beauty Therapist.
She was working in Syenna Hair & Beauty in Derry when she became Miss Ireland.
Her Instagram page is @lmdmodels
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
U17 Management Team L-R - Michael Funston – Coach, Eloka Asokuh – Head Coach, Shernan Mc Cay – Coach, Chris O Donnell – GK coach
School secretaries and supporters at a rally outside the offices of the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh last year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.