One of Donegal's and Republic of Ireland's top players signs for leading Dublin club

One of Donegal's most accomplished Republic of Ireland women's team players has penned a new deal with Dublin club Shelbourne.

The Republic of Ireland international, who hails from Letterkenny, has signed up for the 2020 season.

With high interest in Grant, manager Dave Bell and the club have expressed delight to capture her signing ahead of this season’s FAI Women’s National League.

Grant has 12 caps for the Republic of Ireland and was a member of the Republic of Ireland U-17 squad that were runners-up in the 2010 UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship

The midfielder was also part of the team who reached the quarter-finals in the 2010 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Ciara has also represented played Gaelic Football on multiple occasions, and also won an Ulster Ladies Football Championship medal in 2018.

She moves to the Tolka Park club following spells at UCD Waves and Raheny United.

Ciara has won the Women’s National League twice and the Women’s FAI Cup at Raheny United.

She told shelbournefc.ie she is “very happy to be on board” in our quest win further trophies in 2020.

The Shelbourne women's team had a brilliant 2019, winning the League Cup and suffering just one defeat all season finishing second just two points behind Peamount United.