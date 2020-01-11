Status yellow rainfall in place for Donegal today and strong winds are expected

A yellow rainfall warning will remain in place in Donegal until 3pm today, Saturday.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain may fall in parts of the country today which could lead to localised flooding.

Winds of over 110 k/p/h are forecast for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry today, Saturday.

There is likely to be a number of weather warnings next week as the weather is expected to get worse.