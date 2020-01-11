Status yellow rainfall in place for Donegal today and strong winds are expected

Contact
A yellow rainfall warning will remain in place in Donegal until 3pm today, Saturday.
Up to 50 millimetres of rain may fall in parts of the country today which could lead to localised flooding.
Winds of over 110 k/p/h are forecast for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry today, Saturday.
There is likely to be a number of weather warnings next week as the weather is expected to get worse.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Heather Nilands, Niamh McMenamin, Mary McHugh, Katie Lucas and Louise McGirr rehearsing their roles in the ‘Musical Memories from the Balor Theatre Songbook Choir’ show
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.