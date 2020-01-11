Gardaí make significant drug seizure and discover sophisticated grow house during the course of investigation in Donegal town

Gardaí discovererd a sophisticated grow house and made a significant drug seizure in the Donegal town area yesterday, Friday.

A warrant was obtained and a search was carried out at a commercial unit in the Donegal town area yesterday by the Donegal Town Drugs Unit.

The unit was assisted by Ballyshannon District Gardaí, Detective Branch and ASU.

A sophisticated cannabis grow house was located and approximately €400,000 worth of Cannabis plants seized.

The investigation is ongoing.