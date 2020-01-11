Gardaí make significant drug seizure and discover sophisticated grow house during the course of investigation in Donegal town

Contact
Gardaí discovererd a sophisticated grow house and made a significant drug seizure in the Donegal town area yesterday, Friday.
A warrant was obtained and a search was carried out at a commercial unit in the Donegal town area yesterday by the Donegal Town Drugs Unit.
The unit was assisted by Ballyshannon District Gardaí, Detective Branch and ASU.
A sophisticated cannabis grow house was located and approximately €400,000 worth of Cannabis plants seized.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Heather Nilands, Niamh McMenamin, Mary McHugh, Katie Lucas and Louise McGirr rehearsing their roles in the ‘Musical Memories from the Balor Theatre Songbook Choir’ show
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.