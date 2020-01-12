Authorities issue warning and close down Donegal town pier as Storm Brendan approaches

Donegal Town pier and adjacent car park will be shut from 6pm today, Sunday, for safety reasons as storm Brendan approaches.

People are being urged by authorities not take any risks tomorrow as there is a red warning in place for coastal areas.

A maring warning on the Met Éireann website reads: "Gale force 8 to storm force 10 southerly winds will develop overnight and on Monday morning on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. Winds will reach violent storm force 11 at times from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head."

A warning from Donegal County Council reads: "Met Éireann are forecasting strong winds and up to 1 meter storm surges as a result of #stormBrendan. The Pier car park in #DonegalTown will be closed as a precaution from 6pm this evening to 8am on Tuesday morning #StaySafe."

The Irish Coast Guard has also asked people not to take risks during the storm.

Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away. Stay Back, Stay High & Stay Dry! Do not approach breaking waves.

Coillte has urged those who work or use forest lands to exercise extreme caution ahead of Storm Brendan.