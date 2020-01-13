Anyone missing a trampoline ? Storm Brendan is heading for Donegal

Storm Brendan is heading for Donegal - and the warnings signs should be heeded.

The case of a missing trampoline this morning was just the latest in a series of incidents as storm force winds lash the country.

One motorist spotted a trampoline on the busy M7 near Limerick. Gardai, the Road Safety Authority, and local councils are advising motorists to drive with extreme care.

BBC Northern Ireland weather forecaster Barra Best was among those to tweet about this.

The country is currently covered by a Status Orange Weather Warning for Storm Brendan.