Over forty customers without power in the Derrybeg area of Gaoth Dobhair

Forty-one customers are without power in the Derrybeg area of Gaoth Dobhair.
It is not certain how long it will take to restore the power in the area.
The ESB apologise for the loss of supply and say they are currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.
There are reports of other areas being without power earlier this morning.
There are also reports of fallen trees across the county.
The Road Safety Authority has asked that everyone exercise extra caution during Storm Brendan.
