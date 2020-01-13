Flights cancelled at both Donegal and Derry airports due to Storm Brendan

Contact
Donegal Airport
A flight from Donegal Airport to Dublin tomorrow morning, Tuesday, has been cancelled due to the inclement weather.
A number of flights to the scenic aiport were cancelled, today and this evening, as a result of Storm Brendan.
All those who have queries regarding flights to and from the airport are urged to make their own personal inquiries in relation to impending travel.
Flights at Derry Airport were also affected by the weather.
Check websites for up-to-date information.
