Four people escape serious injury after car lands on roof in Donegal village

Four people had a lucky escape when a car lost control and landed on its roof outside a house on the main street of Carrigans in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The driver and three passengers escaped without serious injury. The car came to rest on a footpath outside a terraced house.
Gardaí say roads were wet at the time with a layer of sleet on them.
Gardaí have urged people to drive with caution when roads are wet or slippy.
