Taoiseach tells Cabinet the general election will be on Saturday, February 8

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Cabinet the general election will be held on Saturday, February 8.

After telling the Cabinet on Tuesday morning the Taoiseach is expected to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to seek a dissolution of the Dáil from President Michael D Higgins.

If confirmed, the polling day is a break from tradition with all elections in recent decades taking place on a Thursday or Friday.

The Taoiseach said at the weekend that he had made a decision on when to hold the election, but did not disclose any further details.