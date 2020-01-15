Body of mother-of-four, Helena McElhennon, found following 7 weeks of searches

Contact
A body has been discovered in the search for a Draperstown mother-of-four who went missing from Derry.
Helena McElhennon went missing on on November 24.
Search and rescue teams have spent over seven weeks searching the river banks and surrounding areas.
A body was discovered, last night, Tuesday.
It has been confirmed this morning that the body found was that the late Helena McElhennon.
A statement which was posted onto the social media page, 'Bring Helena Home,' reads:"It is with a sad and heavy heart we tell you that late yesterday evening we found Helena during our daily search.
"While we always held to hope we would find her alive unfortunately this was not to be.
"We understand that yesterday there were many people asking for updates of the search however we had to go through a process to confirm this and inform family members.
"Our sincere thanks go to extended family, friends, strangers and most of all the many different search teams who have helped us over the past few weeks."
The family and friends of the late Helena McElhennon have requested to be given some time to come to terms with what has happened."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.