Road Safety Officer urges all General Election candidates to put safety to the fore when erecting posters

People are being asked to secure posters properly

Candidates urged to put road safety to the fore

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Road safety must be to the fore when erecting posters for the upcoming General Election the Donegal Road Safety Working Group has urged. 

Candidates contesting the upcoming General Election are being asked to ensure that when erecting election posters, to place them in a way that they do not obscure road signs and do not interfere with road safety.

Best possible locations

Posters may be placed on roundabouts, speed limit signs, statutory road signs, directional signs, road works signs, STOP or YIELD signs and other crucial areas.

The Road Safety Officer, Brian O’Donnell, states that this can create problems for motorists: “We understand that candidates need to erect their posters in their opinion, at the best possible locations, but by placing them in certain areas, this can lead to problems for motorists and pedestrians, such as vision impairment, obstruction or distraction, which could lead to a collision.

"In the interest of road safety, we are appealing to candidates to be conscious of where posters are placed and secure them properly. It is the army of volunteers who will be doing most of this work and it is very important for them to remember that operating on the roadside, carries added risk. One of the ways you can address this is to park up in a safe location, not to cause any obstruction and wear high visibility clothing.

Secure posters properly

Posters should also be secured properly as during storms posters are a safety issue when they become detached and are a danger to pedestrian, cyclists and motorists.

"We would also urge all candidates to remove posters as soon as possible after polling," Mr O'Donnell said. 

