Cloudy and largely dry today in Donegal

Cloudy and largely dry today with just patchy light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures 8 or 9 degrees. Becoming breezy in fresh southwest winds, strong along the coast
Tonight, a band of rain will push in from the Atlantic on Saturday night accompanied by fresh southerly winds. The rain will clear most areas by dawn and it will turn colder. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees by morning.
