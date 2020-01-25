WEATHER: A band of rain will push in from the Atlantic tonight

Contact
A band of rain will push in from the Atlantic tonight accompanied by fresh southerly winds. The rain will clear most areas by dawn and it will turn colder. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees by morning.
Tomorrow will be a cold day with sunshine and scattered showers, some wintry falls possible on higher ground. Highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
