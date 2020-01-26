Contact
There will a drop in temperatures with hail and snow showers throughout the day.
Frost in some areas will clear this morning. Rather cloudy at first but sunny spells developing. There will be rain or hail showers mostly in western and northern areas this morning but they will become more widespread this afternoon with some sleet or snow in places and isolated thunderstorms also. Afternoon highs of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.
An organised band of rain, hail, sleet and snow showers will move east over Ulster this evening and early tonight but will clear eastern areas around midnight. There will be further hail, sleet and snow showers at times overnight, mostly in western and northern parts of the province where some snow will lie in places. It will be drier towards the east and south. Sharp frost developing with icy conditions likely, despite the fresh wind, in overnight lows of around zero degrees Celsius.
