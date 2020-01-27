Saorview’s frequencies changing in County Donegal

Contact
Saorview
Saorview customers in Donegal may notice a change in service as the frequency is changing.
Customers in Donegal are likely to be affected by the frequency change and are being urged to take action now to avoid any disruption in service.
Customers are advised to find out if they will be affected and make the necessary changes by visiting: saorview.ie/changes.
This is happening following a decision by the EU the some of the TV broadcast spectrum that is used by Saorview is being reallocated for other purposes. This is part of future-proofing Ireland’s infrastructure.
It is happening between now and March 4, 2020. While many customers will not notice anything at all, some will need to take action to ensure their service continues. This involves a simple rescan or their Saorview box or TV will solve any issues. A small number of customers will need to take further action and should contact Saorview if a channel rescan doesn’t work.
Speaking of the change in frequency, Head of Saorview Jim Higgins: “Most Saorview customers will experience perfect continuity of service. Some customers will need to do a simple channel rescan, while a small number of customers may need to take further action. We want to support our customers through this EU led frequency change, and our helpline and call centre is primed with the answers our customers need to continue to enjoy Saorview.
“The important thing is to check if you are affected and to take action now if needed. Customers are still able to enjoy service on both the new and old frequencies but after March 4th the old frequency will terminate.”
If you are unsure whether you are affected or not, go to saorview.ie/changes, call 1890 222 012 / 01 258 3540 or email info@saorview.ie to find out more.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.