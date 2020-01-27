Saorview’s frequencies changing in County Donegal

Saorview customers in Donegal may notice a change in service as the frequency is changing.

Customers in Donegal are likely to be affected by the frequency change and are being urged to take action now to avoid any disruption in service.

Customers are advised to find out if they will be affected and make the necessary changes by visiting: saorview.ie/changes.

This is happening following a decision by the EU the some of the TV broadcast spectrum that is used by Saorview is being reallocated for other purposes. This is part of future-proofing Ireland’s infrastructure.

It is happening between now and March 4, 2020. While many customers will not notice anything at all, some will need to take action to ensure their service continues. This involves a simple rescan or their Saorview box or TV will solve any issues. A small number of customers will need to take further action and should contact Saorview if a channel rescan doesn’t work.

Speaking of the change in frequency, Head of Saorview Jim Higgins: “Most Saorview customers will experience perfect continuity of service. Some customers will need to do a simple channel rescan, while a small number of customers may need to take further action. We want to support our customers through this EU led frequency change, and our helpline and call centre is primed with the answers our customers need to continue to enjoy Saorview.

“The important thing is to check if you are affected and to take action now if needed. Customers are still able to enjoy service on both the new and old frequencies but after March 4th the old frequency will terminate.”

If you are unsure whether you are affected or not, go to saorview.ie/changes, call 1890 222 012 / 01 258 3540 or email info@saorview.ie to find out more.