Concerns raised following HIQA inspection at Donegal nursing home

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has highlighted a number of concerns at the Hillcrest Nursing home in Letterkenny.

The inspection was carried out on October 22, 23 and 25, last. The report was published on Monday, January 27.

However, during the inspection residents said the nursing home was a well run home and they felt safe, relaxed and were content living in it. They described it as homely.

Hillcrest House Nursing Home is a designated centre registered to provide 24-hour health and social care to 34 male and female residents. It provides long term, respite and end of life care including care to people with dementia.

Significant concerns

The report highlighted a number of significant concerns in relation to fire risks and the safety of the residents in the designated centre. Records showed that only a small number of these risks had been addressed by the provider.

As a result, inspectors found that residents were exposed to an unacceptable level of risk in the event of a fire occurring in the designated centre. These concerns were brought to the attention of the provider at the close of the two-day inspection and an immediate action plan was issued to the provider.

The response to the immediate action plan did not provide the Chief Inspector with assurances that residents were safe in the event of a fire. This prompted a third day of inspection, with the estates and fire inspector attending the centre, and a second immediate action plan being issued to the provider, a referral was made to the local fire authority.

Significant improvements

Inspectors found that significant improvements were required to ensure the safety of residents and staff in the designated centre. Regulations relating to risk management, infection control and fire safety were found to be non-compliant.

Good knowledge

Staff had access to mandatory training in key areas such as manual handling, fire safety and safeguarding of residents. Staff had good knowledge in safeguarding and moving and handling, however, staff who spoke with the inspectors were not clear about the procedure to follow in the event of a fire emergency.

Well managed

Overall complaints were well managed in the designated centre. The complaints procedure was on display in the centre and residents and their families knew how to raise any issues or complaints that they had with managers and staff.

Residents and families told inspectors that they were able to raise any concerns or issues that they

had with managers and staff and that these were addressed promptly.

All policies other than the health and safety policy were available for review.

Good standard

Inspectors found that residents received a good standard of person centred care. Inspectors also found that staff worked hard to ensure residents received a quality service in which their abilities and potential were maximised and their choices were respected. Residents were complimentary about the care and support that staff provided for them.

Premises

Inspectors found that the facilities provided for cleaning staff were not fit for purpose. There was no cleaning room and no storage room for equipment.

Risk management

The following risks were identified by inspectors on inspection, fire safey risks, no hand rails in a number of shower rooms and beside a number of toilets. Inspectors found no running hot water in rooms 1-11.

Infection control

Inspectors found that control practices were poor. They found that wash hand basins in centre were not clean. Communal towels were found to be in use in shared en-suites and in communal bathrooms. Large bins in communal bathrooms and in the conservatory were found to be dirty.

Protection

Measures were in place to protect residents from abuse. There was a safeguarding policy which reflected how the centre prevented, detected and responded to abuse. All staff were equipped with safeguarding training and were familiar with the policy of the centre.

Meaningful activities

Residents enjoyed a variety of meaningful activities that were available to them. Community groups came to the centre and the residents were out on outings to areas of interest. Communal rooms were described as 'spacious and homely' with an open fire in one of the three communal sitting rooms.

Inspectors spoke with relatives visiting residents who confirmed there were no restrictions on visitors. They also said that they were always made to feel welcome, offered tea or coffee and sometimes a meal. They felt like they made to feel like one of the family.