Garda appeal for information after a car was burnt out in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí are seeking information from the public following an incident where a car was set alight on Main Street, Convoy on Friday night at 3am.
The passenger side window of a car was smashed and the vehicle was subsequently set on fire.
The fire brigade had to attend the scene of the incident.
Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.