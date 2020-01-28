Garda appeal for information after a car was burnt out in Donegal

Gardaí are seeking information from the public following an incident where a car was set alight on Main Street, Convoy on Friday night at 3am.

The passenger side window of a car was smashed and the vehicle was subsequently set on fire.

The fire brigade had to attend the scene of the incident.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100.