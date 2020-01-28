Gardaí appeal for information after window of a home was smashed in Donegal village

A window of a home was smashed between in the Flaxfield area of Convoy between Monday, January 20 at 5pm and Tuesday, January 21 at 6pm.

Gardaí understand that the act may have been carried out by a group of youths. Gardaí received reports that a number of youths, aged around 12, may have been in the area at the time.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter in an effort to establish who is responsible for the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100.