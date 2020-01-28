Garda appeal for information following theft of oil burner and four drums of home heating oil

An oil burner and four drums of oil were stolen from a home at Gaeltex, Oldtown, Letterkenny between 1pm Saturday, January 18 and Tuesday, January 21 at 4pm.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are, once again, warning people to secure their home heating oil and to have adequate lighting around it.

Earlier this year, gardaí urged those who are building homes to be mindful of where they situate their oil tank. Placing the tank as close to the house as regulations allow, and in front of one or more windows, can be helpful.

It is also helpful to keep the tank out of the view/sight of passing road users.

Security lights can have a positive affect and make properties much harder to target for intruders.

Defensive planting is another manner of protecting your oil. Planting hedges around an oil tank can also keep it out of sight. Intruders won't wish to fight their way through hedges and shrubbery to get to your oil tank, as well. Building a wall/cage around your tank can also protect your oil tank. Placing a grill over your locked oil tank can also help prevent oil being stolen.

A good quality lock fitted to the tank opening is also a good manner of protecting your oil. A good alarm system and lock be exceptionally useful in conserving your oil.

Remote electronic gauges set off an audible alarm when the oil level falls dramatically will notify you should someone be in the process of stealing your oil.

It will also notify you if you have a leak. You can also purchase a spinning tank lock which spins when it is locked.

There are also Apps that can notify your smart phone if your oil level decreases rapidly.

Be aware that criminal opportunists watch where oil is being delivered.

If you are approached and offered oil - please contact gardaí and they will establish whether there is something untoward about the proposed trade.

Anyone with information can call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.