Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, January 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mairead Gallagher, Cashel, Gortahork

- Mary Elizabeth Grant (Sr. Teresa of Carmel) Burnfoot and USA

- Maureen Walsh, née Reynolds of Valentia Cottage, Drumaweir, Greencastle

- Frankie Mc Connell, 19 Mc Neely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- John Mc Veigh, Killavee, Portsalon

- Ellen (Nell) FOLEY (née Brennan), Tramore, Tramore, Waterford / Glenties, Donegal

- Arthur Roulston, Cormcamble, Carrigans

- Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo

- Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mairead Gallagher, Cashel, Gortahork.

Mairead's remains are reposing at her home is Cashel, Gortahork, from 1pm on Tuesday. Rosary tonight and tomorrow night at 9pm. Family time from after the rosary until 10am.

Removal from there on Thursday, January 30, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The peaceful death has occurred on Sunday, January 26, of Mary Elizabeth Grant (Sr. Teresa of Carmel), in her 93rd year.

Sr. Teresa of Carmel, formerly of The Brae, Burnfoot passed away at Nazareth House, San Raphael, California, U.S.A.

Requiem Mass will take place in California on Monday, February 3 at Nazareth House, San Raphael.

Mass will also take place in Nazareth House, Fahan, Co. Donegal, at 7pm on Monday, February 3.

All family, friends and neighbours are welcome to attend this celebration of Sr. Teresa’s life.

The death has taken place at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Maureen Walsh, née Reynolds of Valentia Cottage, Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has taken place of Frankie Mc Connell, 19 Mc Neely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am on Thursday morning followed by burial in Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Pieta House, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

The death has occurred at his residence of John Mc Veigh, Killavee, Portsalon.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 30 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunleavy Funeral Director, Kerrykeel.

The peaceful death took place of Foley, Ellen (Nell) (née Brennan) Tramore, Co. Waterford, and formerly of Longford, Abbeyleix and Glenties.

Her remains are reposing at her home at 26 Cliff Road, Tramore, Co. Waterford, X91 H6F7 on Wednesday, January 29 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm followed by private removal to Holy Cross Church, Tramore, arriving at 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday, January 30, followed by burial at St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

The sudden death has taken place of Arthur Roulston, Cormcamble, Carrigans.

Arthur’s remains are reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 28 from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 29 at 1pm for Service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Monreagh Church Hall, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

The peaceful death has taken place of Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Tracey’s house at Drumskinney, Kesh, County Fermanagh on Tuesday from 12noon to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Wednesday morning.

The death has taken place of Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29 in St Columba’s Chapel, Drumoghill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill Church Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.