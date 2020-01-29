Contact

Driver was traveling at 165 k/p/h when fatal road traffic collision occurred - inquest hears

Shane Patton, 18, died as a result of multiple injuries sustained in road traffic collision in 2012

The late Shane Patton

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The driver of a car involved in a fatal road traffic collision which resulted in the death of a young Donegal man was traveling at 165 k/p/h when the collision occurred, an inquest has heard.  

Shane Patton, 18, Cloughroe, Drumkeen died in the collision in July 2012.

The inquest into his death was held at Letterkenny Courthouse on Wednesday morning. 

During the hearing, details were given on how Eamon Lynch was driving a black Toyota Celica, towards Letterkenny,  just after midnight on July 12, 2012 when his car collided with Shane Patton’s Volkswagen Bora car near a Drumkeen service station on the N13, a road which is governed by a 100 k/p/h speed limit. 

Mr Patton had driven out from the left hand side of the road in front of the Toyota and both vehicles collided, Garda Damien Mulkearns said.  

Evidence was also heard from retired garda sergeant, John McFadden, who told how he carried out a series of skid tests at the scene of the accident.

He said that should Lynch have been driving at 100 k/p/h the impact would have been lesser than that of the impact caused by a car traveling at 165 k/p/h. 

Mr McFadden indicated that seat belts in both vehicles were in the resting position which indicated they were not being worn at the time of the collision. 

Garda Tommy McNally said Mr Lynch was brought to Letterkenny General Hospital where he returned a reading of 44 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.  

Pathologist Katrina Dillon said Shane Pattondied as a result  of multiple injuries sustained in a road traffic collision, primarily trauma to the brain, on July 12, 2012.

She said Mr Patton lost consciousness and went into an immediate coma as a result of his injuries.  

Barrister Patricia McCallum, on behalf of the Patton family, said she wanted the inquest to reflect that the reason for the delay in the inquest taking place was because of  legal matters which were finalised in 2017. 

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley apologised for the delay and said there had been issues obtaining draft depositions. He added that he knew Shane Patton as he had been a client at his practice, and said  it was a ‘terrible tragedy.’

Dr McCauley said his findings were duty-bound by the findings of the Circuit Court ruling which found Lynch guilty of careless driving causing death, and drink driving. 

At that time of the collision, Eamon Lynch lived at Glentain Manor, Letterkenny. However, the Coroner’s Court was informed that he now resides in Northern Ireland following his release from prison. 

