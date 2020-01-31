Funeral of McGinley children to take place in Dublin this morning, Friday

The Funeral Mass of the three children who died in their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin, last week will take place in Dublin this morning.

Conor McGinley, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, will be laid to rest following the Mass at the Church of the Holy Family in Rathcoole.

Fr Kevin Doherty, who is the co-parish priest in Newcastle, is the chief celebrant. The Mass will be co-celebrated by Fr John Gilligan.

It is understood the children's father, Andrew McGinley, will deliver a eulogy.

The McGinley family share strong affiliations with Donegal and many are expected to travel to the capital to be in attendance today, Friday.

The family has asked that any donations be made to Rathcoole Boys Football Club, to Scoil Chrónáin, where both boys were pupils, or to the Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, where Carla attended.

In a statement earlier this week, Mr McGinley said that following the death of his children "there are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle".

In a message to parents, Mr McGinley urged them to cuddle their children "as often as you can...Tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness," he said.

Scoil Chrónáin, a Gaelscoil in Rathcoole, also paid tribute to third and first class students Conor and Darragh.

"They were both wonderful boys and it was a pleasure to have them in our school. They will be greatly missed by all who knew them," the statement said.