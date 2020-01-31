Gardaí make a number of drug detections in the Donegal division

Contact
Two people have been arrested for the offence of sale and supply of drugs in the Donegal Division, in the last week.
Eight people have also been detected in relation to the offence of simple possession of drugs, during the same period.
Warning
Gardaí have warned that a conviction for a drugs offence may have lasting consequences when applying for a job or should you wish to travel.
A garda spokesperson said: “People need to think long and hard about the consequences of getting detected with any amount of illegal drugs in their possession whether the amount is big or small.”
If anyone is worried about drugs in their community or if they are worried about the welfare of someone who is taking drugs they are urged to call the confidential drugs line on 087 0675529.
This line was established as a partnership between An Garda Síochána and VFI Donegal.
All information given is confidential.
