The father of three children who were buried today vows to keep his promises to them

The father of Carla, Darragh and Conor McGinley has vowed to keep the promises that he made his three children before their deaths.

"I have promises that I have to keep and this will drive me on. Conor announced at Christmas that he wanted to set up a You

Tube channel...and I will do that for him. I promised Darragh that I would coach at Rathcoole Boys so apologies to the club, you may never get me out of there from now on. And I promised Carla a snowman, the place will be filled with snowmen every time it snows," Andrew McGinely said during an emotional eulogy he delivered at the Funeral Mass of his three children in Dublin this morning, Friday.

A Mass of the Angels took place in Rathcoole for the siblings, aged three, seven and nine, who were found in their home in Dublin last Friday.

He described the last number of days as being 'hugely emotional' but added that it gave him the opportunity to reflect upon the lives of his three beautiful children.

"Many of you will never know, until now, how much your everyday actions helped make my children’s lives more wonderful and helped us to allow Conor, Darragh and Carla to grow as the creative, funny and unique kids that they are and that it’s not just here in Newcastle, Saggart and Rathcoole, in Dublin or Donegal but sometimes even globally," he said.

He thanked Lego, Ironman, Thor, Captain Marvel and Frozen for inspiring his children with creativity and imagination.

"Thank you to everyone involved in Frozen, special thanks to princesses Ana and Elsa and also to a snowman called Olaf from

our princess Carla. Carla my love, I had really hoped that we would be finally building that snowman this year," he told those gathered.

His children loved to read and he recalled their 'sheer joy' of having read Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and the works of David Williams and Dav Pikey.

"They could hardly catch their breath as they would tell us all about the chapter they had just read. I really need you both to understand the joy that their joy in your work gave us and how it moulded their sense of humour," he said.

He recalled the songs that made his children smile: "Thank you to the Foo Fighters. We love your music. For Conor it’s

The Pretender, for Darragh it’s My Hero and for Carla it’s Everlong. We all love Everlong and Dave Grohl you will never

know how much Everlong will get me through the dark days ahead. Honourable mentions also go to Led Zepplin Immigrants

Song for Conor, Thunderstruck by AC/DC for Darragh and Pat Shortt for Jumbo Breakfast Roll for Carla. Carla sure had an

eclectic taste in music."

He thanked all those at Happy Feet Crèche and Scoil Chrónáin - where his three children attended.

"Thank you Rathcoole Boys. I hope some Big Club comes in with huge sponsorship for the club as it deserves all the support it can get as it supports our children and our community. I hope that all of you there understand how much you are a huge part of every kid’s life if they have ever pulled on the green and white. Please continue that wonderful work," Mr McGinley said.

He thanked the emergency services who attended last Friday: "In particular there was a fire crew who I don’t know so I hope

they get to hear this. They entered the house with me and they knew when to step in and they knew when to pull back. They

understood my grief and I thank them for managing that. Also one of the team, I think he may have been the lead, provided me with much clarity in the middle of the insanity. You know who you are and I want to thank you."

He thanked all those who helped him over the past few days.

"I will finish with this. We often misuse words. When Ireland would lose a match, I used to say I was heartbroken. I now know what that really means. We, as a family, are heartbroken. It will only be with your help, support and friendship that we will be able to patch our hearts together in some way but we will still be forever heartbroken."



