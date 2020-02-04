Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Purses stolen from two cars parked outside Donegal church during Sunday Mass

Gardaí in Letterkenny appeal for information

File Pic

File Pic

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to the theft from two cars which were parked outside St Columba’s Church in Donnyloop, Castelfin. 

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 2 between 10am and 11am when Mass was in progress. 

Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that over the last number of months there has been an increase in this type of crime. 

Two cars were parked side by side. The driver’s window was smashed on one and the passenger-side window was smashed on another. 

One of the cars had a purse containing a small amount of money stolen from it. The other car had two empty purses stolen from it. 

One of the stolen purses was later found on the Alt Road - a road which runs towards Castlederg. 

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have been traveling on the Alt road between 10am and 11am and may have noticed someone throwing something from a car to contact them. 

Anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the church is also asked to contact them. 

Nationally gardaí are appealing to people to park smart. 

You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or you can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie