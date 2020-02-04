Purses stolen from two cars parked outside Donegal church during Sunday Mass

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to the theft from two cars which were parked outside St Columba’s Church in Donnyloop, Castelfin.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 2 between 10am and 11am when Mass was in progress.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that over the last number of months there has been an increase in this type of crime.

Two cars were parked side by side. The driver’s window was smashed on one and the passenger-side window was smashed on another.

One of the cars had a purse containing a small amount of money stolen from it. The other car had two empty purses stolen from it.

One of the stolen purses was later found on the Alt Road - a road which runs towards Castlederg.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have been traveling on the Alt road between 10am and 11am and may have noticed someone throwing something from a car to contact them.

Anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the church is also asked to contact them.

Nationally gardaí are appealing to people to park smart.

You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or you can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.