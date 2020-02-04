Gardaí seek public assistance after money was taken from the wallet of a man in broad daylight in a Donegal town

Gardaí in Milford are seeking public assistance in a case where money was stolen from a man in broad daylight in Falcarragh.

The incident took place on January 31 at 3.15pm on Friday afternoon, January 31.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that on that date a man was approached by a man claiming to sell kitchen knives on the main street, Falcarragh.

“The male then proceeded to remove cash from the wallet of the man who was seated and he left the area in a red Volkswagen van in the direction of Letterkenny,” she said.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed this theft to contact them at Milford Garda Station.