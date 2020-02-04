Gardaí seek information from the public in relation to burglary from Donegal restaurant

Contact
Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred on a restaurant on Castle Street in Ramelton.
The incident took place during the early hours of Friday morning, January 31.
The backdoor of the premises was forced open and a cash register containing a small amount of cash was stolen.
If anyone can remember seeing anything unusual on that occasion are asked to contact Milford gardaí.
You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
