Talent from county Donegal comes to the fore at Scléip Gael Linn 2020

Secondary school students from across the county certainly didn't disappoint at Scléip Gael Linn 2020 this year.
The All-Ireland attracts competitors from across the country. Those who make it to the All-Ireland have to make their way through a number of heats before they qualify for the Dublin final.
Glee Ailigh from Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn scooped the first place in the singing ensemble category much to the delight of all the students.
In the pop/rock group senior category, Fuaim, ó Phobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair took second place with a magnificent performance from Orla Ní Dhochartaigh, Eoin Ó Fearraigh agus Hannah Nic Pháidín.
Hannah NicPháidín also took part in the solo senior singing competition in pop/rock style and won second place in the highly competitive category.
Gael Linn runs competitions for students to participate in through the medium of Irish annually and through their hard work and foresight many young talented individuals are given the opportunity of showcasing their talents on a national stage.
