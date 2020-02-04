Gardaí issue appeal following road traffic collision at Lifford

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking witnesses to a road traffic collision that happened on Friday, January 31 at approximately 9am at Springhill, Ballindrait, Lifford.

The collision occurred between a bicycle and a car, a black Kia.

The car was believed to have been travelling from Ballindrait towards Castlefin when the collision occurred at Springhill after

the bicycle entered the road from an adjoining road.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt. If anyone was on the stretch of road involved

around that time and observed anything that would assist with the investigation or if

anyone has dash cam footage then please ring Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100.