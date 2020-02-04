Gardaí warn cyclists not to reveal too much details on apps as may attract criminal attention

Gardaí are warning cyclists to use privacy zones on their fitness apps as these apps may be used by criminals to track who is using expensive equipment and what route they are taking.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that certain fitness apps allow users to upload the route that they regularly take whilst

cycling, what type of bike/equipment they have and also allow them to upload photos.

She said that advice from gardaí is not to post too much information on these apps particularly if your cycling gear is of a

high value.

"When using a fitness app, take the usual safety precautions as you would when using any social media platform," she said.