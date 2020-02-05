Professor to hold protest at the gates at Letterkenny University Hospital in a bid to secure acute stroke unit

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital
A consultant geriatrician has warned he will leave Letterkenny University Hospital if an acute stroke unit is not established.
Professor Ken Mulpeter said that up to 16 lives are lost annually because the hospital remains the only acute facility without an acute stroke unit.
At lunch time today, Professor Ken Mulpeter will lead a protest at the gates of Letterkenny University Hospital calling for the immediate establishment of an Acute Stroke Unit.
Inviting people to join and support the protest, Professor Mulpeter is stressing that a protest is non political.
Speaking on Highland Radio, last month he said that the unit 'better be' established in 2020 or he wouldn't remain within the hospital.
