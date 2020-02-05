Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Mother charged with children's murders unable to attend court today, Wednesday

Father, Andrew McGinley, shares strong connections with Donegal

Andrew McGinley with the three deceased children

Andrew McGinley (father) with the three deceased children, Conor, Darragh and Carla.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A mother charged with murdering her three children in their Dublin home was unable to attend a court hearing today.

The bodies of Conor,9, Darragh,7, and Carla McGinley,3, were discovered in their home at Parsons Court in Newcastle shortly before 8pm on January 24.

The father of the children Andrew McGinley shares strong connections with Donegal. 

Deirdre Morley was remanded in custody last week, with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison after she was charged with three counts of murder, according to report from RTÉ. 

See full story at RTÉ.

Ms Morley, 43, was due to appear again before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court today, Wednesday. 

A sick note was produced by the Prison Service and furnished to the court. The court heard that there an issue in relation to her fitness to face court. 

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said he was aware and there was consent to a four-week adjournment.

Judge Ryan consented to a defence application to request continuing medical and psychiatric assessment as deemed appropriate.

She was further remanded in custody in her absence and is due to appear again at the same court on March 4. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie