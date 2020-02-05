Mother charged with children's murders unable to attend court today, Wednesday

A mother charged with murdering her three children in their Dublin home was unable to attend a court hearing today.

The bodies of Conor,9, Darragh,7, and Carla McGinley,3, were discovered in their home at Parsons Court in Newcastle shortly before 8pm on January 24.

The father of the children Andrew McGinley shares strong connections with Donegal.

Deirdre Morley was remanded in custody last week, with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison after she was charged with three counts of murder, according to report from RTÉ.

Ms Morley, 43, was due to appear again before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court today, Wednesday.

A sick note was produced by the Prison Service and furnished to the court. The court heard that there an issue in relation to her fitness to face court.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said he was aware and there was consent to a four-week adjournment.

Judge Ryan consented to a defence application to request continuing medical and psychiatric assessment as deemed appropriate.

She was further remanded in custody in her absence and is due to appear again at the same court on March 4.