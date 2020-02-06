GE 2020 - Sinn Féin leads the way ahead of polling day in Donegal

As the general election looms ever closer, a poll from the Tirconaill Tribune for Donegal, indicates that Sinn Féin is in an excellent position to see two candidates elected in the early stages of Sunday morning.

The count will take place at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny this Sunday.

The electorate for the constituency is 125,911 and based on previous turnouts the quota may be short of 13,000 with an additional 8,286 names on the register since 2016.

The Tirconaill Tribune poll included over 1,400 participants and was conducted between January 24 and 31.

The poll was carried out in 60 locations - 5 municipal districts - across the county.

The poll result for each party reads:

Sinn Féin 42.8 percent

Fianna Fáil 20.8 percent

Fine Gael 15.5 percent

Aontú 3.9 percent

Greens 1.8 percent

Independents 15.2 percent

The editor of the Tribune, Johny McAteer, compared these figures to the 2016 general election and found a 15.28 percent increase for Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil down 10.2 percent, Fine Gael records an increase of 0.16 percent, the Greens have increased by 0.78 percent whilst the Independent has increased by 10.36 percent.

Sinn Féin lion's share of the vote

The poll shows that Sinn Féin has a larger share of the vote than the combined totals for the four outgoing TDs.

"Insofar as the outgoing deputies stand when compared with 2016, the Pearse Doherty vote is up from 14.05 percent by a margin of 18.85 percent to a total of 32.8 percent. His party collegue Padraig MacLochlainn polled 7.83 percent last time - he has increased to 10 percent which is 3.17 percent extra. Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue topped the poll last time on the first count taking a share of 17.10 percent - the poll shows his total has now been cut 10.8 percent which is a decrease of 8.3 percent. The Leas Cheann Comhairle, Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher got 13.91 percent at the last election - the opinion poll shows a reduction of 3.91 percent. FG's Joe McHugh polled 11.48 percent last time - our sample puts his new figure on 11.1 percent that is minus 0.38 percent," Mr McAteer writes.

FG's Martin Harley is showing 4.4 percent.

Deputy Thomas Pringle got a first preference share of 8.49 percent last time and he was elected by a slender margin defeating MacLochlainn by 184 votes on the final count.

Across the county, Sinn Fein has a strong lead in each of the 5 municipal districts.

Letterkenny - Milford - 36.1 percent

Inishowen - 48 percent

Glentis - 45.7 percent

Lifford - Stranorlar 51.7 percent

Donegal town - 46.5 percent

With the Tribune poll being finalised a week before polling day, it showed SF increasing its share of the vote by 15.52 percent since the last election.

It is understood that SF's Pearse Doherty surplus will ensure party colleague Padraig MacLochlainn takes the second seat.

"The poll puts FF on 20.8 percent and when compared with their 2016 result their share has fallen by 10.2 percent from a high of 31 percent 4 years ago. At the same time the FG vote remains static compared to 2016 when they had 15,34 percent ...they are currently running at 15.5 percent which is a marginal increase of 0.16 percent. The Finn Valley candidate, Cllr Martin Harley is on 4.4 percent," the article published this morning reads.

Aontú candidate, Mary T. Sweeney, is running at 3.9 percent while the Green Party Michael White is on 1.8 percent. The Independent vote is significant figure of 15.2 percent but is down 10.36 percent in four years with three fewer candidates in the field.

Outgoing Deputy Thomas Pringle is on 5.2 percent in the poll - in 2016, he got a share of 8.49 percent taking 6,220 first preferences. He was finally elected on count 13 when he defeated MacLochlainn by 184 votes.

Independent Councillor John O'Donnell is on a share of 6.8 percent in the poll - it is expected he will stay in the count until the final stages.

O'Donnell is more than likely going to draw a large share of his vote from the Letterkenny Municipal District. Last May, he topped the polls, in the Milford area on 1,957 first preferences to give him a 25 percent share.

Hard to call

The margins for the final three seats are very tight and much to close to call, according to McAteer.

"Given that there is only 1.1 percent separating McHugh, MacLochlainn, McConalogue and Gallagher in the poll - the only certainty according to our analysis is that Mac Lochlainn will take half of the Doherty surplus.

"Pat 'the Cope' based alongside Doherty in the Glenties area will probably anticipate a figure of close to 10 percent + of this surplus. However, mcHugh, Pringle and O'Donnell will also watch in anticipation as these votes stack up in their particular boxes. It is difficult to predict the shareout of the surplus percentages with any degree of accuracy until the first count is completed and tally counters get a feel for how these votes are transferring," the article reads.

The number of undecided voters in the Tribune poll was 14 percent.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on Saturday.

The checking and counting of the 209 boxes will get underway in the Aura at 9am on Sunday and it is envisaged that a first count will not be known until late afternoon. However, tally figures should give early clear indications.