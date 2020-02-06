Battle for the fifth seat on again with Sinn Féin on course to take two in Donegal constituency

Thirteen candidates are contesting the Donegal constituency for the 33rd Dáil, down from 16 in 2016.

In the almost four years since the last election, the main candidates vying for the five seats remain largely unchanged.

The Donegal constituency is still missing nine electoral divisions in south Donegal amounting to around 8,000 votes from areas which include Bundoran and Ballyshannon.



A divided county

This is the second election that most of the county has been represented by one five-seat constituency with a small southern section in Sligo-Leitrim, much to the frustration of many of the Donegal voters in the constituency.

The last election saw a revival in Fianna Fáil’s vote in Donegal after the party had suffered badly in 2011 losing a seat from the two it held in the county’s two constituencies.

The 2016 election saw the party return to having two seats in the county, putting in a strong performance with 31% of the vote. Inishowen-based Charlie McConalogue was the poll-topper with 12,533 first preferences (17.1%) and the election also saw the return of Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher to the Dáil.

Sinn Féin resurgence

Sinn Féin had a poor election in 2016 losing Pádraig MacLochlainn’s seat largely due to a failed election strategy which saw the party run three candidates. Pearse Doherty came home second last time with 10,300 votes. Between Doherty, MacLochlainn and the third candidate, Gary Doherty, the party had a share of 27%, enough to take home two candidates.

But the splintered vote saw the independent Thomas Pringle pip MacLochlainn to hold on to a seat he took from Mary Coughlan in Donegal South West in 2011.

Sinn Féin look to be the big story of the election in Donegal again but for very different reasons.

A TG4/Ipsos MRBI poll carried out on January 20 and 21 put Pearse Doherty on a huge 27%, the same as the total Sinn Féin vote in 2016 in Donegal.

The poll also put MacLochlainn on 12% and likely to retake his seat with help from what would be a huge surplus from Doherty. The Buncrana man was an unexpected casualty in 2016 losing out to Thomas Pringle.

After election to the Seanad, he has refocused his presence on the ground in Inishowen and Sinn Féin will be confident he has put in the hard work to retake his seat.

The increase in Sinn Fein’s vote reflects national trends which have seen polling results for the party improve over the campaign. The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has put the party in first place with 25%.

Doherty to top poll?

A vote of 27% would be a massive result for Pearse Doherty who has gained popularity partly thanks to his attacks on the insurance sector and the banks and the scrutiny he has put on both sectors as a member of the Public Accounts Committee. One video clip of him forensically questioning insurance industry representatives about fraudulent claims and premiums went viral.

Sinn Féin has a strong base in the county and a result as suggested in the opinion poll would give the party an almost 40% share of the vote here.

Up here it’s different

The poll also suggests Donegal is set to buck the national trend with the Fine Gael vote increasing from 15% in 2016 to around 20% with Joe McHugh’s vote increasing to 17% from 11%.

After spending the last four years in high-profile cabinet positions, the latest being education and skills, the minister would be an easy target for the apparent backlash against Fine Gael that is evident in national opinion polls.

But his high profile and the endless spending announcements seem to have ensured that McHugh will increase his vote in an election which see many of his colleagues worried about their seats.

The TG4 poll suggests the Carrigart man will come in second.

Fight on for veteran

Another Donegal TD who has enjoyed a high profile in the years since the last election is Fianna Fáil’s Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher who has served in the 32nd Dáil as Leas-Cheann Comhairle.

The Dungloe man is fighting his 16th election and 10th general election campaign.

The veteran campaigner could be in a battle to keep his seat according to the TG4 opinion poll which has suggested his share will drop from 14% to 10%. The poll will have acted as a shot in the arm for his campaign.

A vote of 10% would put him in a battle with Thomas Pringle who looks set to struggle to hold on to his seat.

Battle for Pringle

The Killybegs-based independent took 8% last time and the 6,220 first preferences were enough to elect him on the 13th count. But the TG4 poll has said his vote will drop by 2%.

Pringle has kept his profile high in the Dáil and worked hard on the ground. He has plugged into a network of left-leaning activists outside his southwest stronghold and if he can prove more transfer-friendly than Gallagher, with transfers from both Sinn Féin candidates likely, he cannot be ruled out.

Gallagher will, of course, get transfers from his party colleague Charlie McConalogue who despite a suggested drop in his vote of as much as 5% from his 17% share in 2016, should comfortably take a seat.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson was a surprise poll-topper in 2016. Fianna Fáil is strong in Inishowen and Letterkenny and while his vote looks set to drop, he will be in a battle with MacLochlainn to be the first Inishowen candidate elected.

The final seat looks like a battle between Gallagher and Pringle but there are potential twists in the plot.

Fine Gael insiders are very happy with the performance of McHugh’s running mate Martin Harley who topped the poll in the Lifford-Stranorlar area in last year’s council elections.

As the highest-profile candidate from the Finn Valley, and coming from Frosses in south Donegal, he could have a clean run at a large portion of the county with no candidate in his way until Killybegs.

Last May he seemed to benefit from what many saw as his ill-treatment by Fine Gael when the party selected Frank McBrearty to run alongside him and he has support from current and former county councillors in his campaign.

With no Letterkenny-based TD there will be a large battle for votes in the county’s largest town. The town will be vital for county councillor John O’Donnell if he is to turn from a poll-topper in the Milford electoral area into a genuine contender for a seat.

The independent is a controversial figure following his censure by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) last year after he was secretly filmed by RTÉ in talks with a reporter posing as a wind farm developer.

Although Sipo found he “conflated his roles as councillor and businessman and used his position as councillor in order to promote his private interests as a businessman,” the Kilmacrennan man took almost 2,000 votes in last May’s local elections.

Challenger?

But he is an unknown quantity in a Dáil election and the mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District will hope he can take a big vote from Letterkenny to become a challenger for a seat.

The 2016 general election saw Letterkenny independent Dessie Shiels take over 3,700 first preferences which are there for the taking for someone. While he could take enough votes in the backyard of Joe McHugh that could cause problems for the minister, it is unclear whether his particular brand of local politics will carry far from the municipal district he serves.

Unknown quantity

Another unknown quantity in the election is Peter Casey.

The Derry-born businessman is living in Inishowen and will hope he can build on a presidential campaign that saw him finish runner up to Michael D Higgins with 342,727 votes (23.3%) in 2018.

The former Dragon’s Den panellist topped the poll in Donegal in the presidential race with 12,952 votes but how that will translate to a Dáil election is unknown and there is a huge battle for votes in Inishowen where five of the 13 candidates are based.

Comments he made about Travellers in the presidential election campaign showed he is not shy about courting controversy. After declaring he would run for Fianna Fáil in Donegal immediately after the presidential vote, he contested the European elections in Ireland North West as an independent in 2019.



Protest vote

Now running as an independent in Donegal, he is also contesting the Dublin West seat of Leo Varadkar. The TG4 poll has suggested he will struggle to make an impact but the three-week campaign may see him draw a protest vote against Fine Gael.

The only Letterkenny-based candidate is Mary T Sweeney who is running for Aontú. She polled well in Letterkenny in last year’s local election despite not taking a seat. Tim Jackson pulled over 3,500 first preferences on a pro-life vote in 2016.

A controversial addition to the ticket for this year is Castlefinn-based independent Niall McConnell, a farmer who is running on an “anti-immigration/plantation and pro-Christian platform”.

The Green Party’s hopes rest with Inishowen-based tech entrepreneur Michael White, who is predicted to take around 4%.

The line-up is completed by independent Moville-based candidate Arthur McGuinness, a veteran of elections here.