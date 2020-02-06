Man who was killed in single vehicle collision in Donegal is laid to rest

The funeral of the man who was killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal on Monday took place this morning at St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

John Patton from Derry died in Monday's single vehicle collision in Inishowen.

Mr Patton was killed when his dark grey Volkswagen Golf left the road at Three Trees, on the main Muff to Quigley’s Point road shortly before 4am on Monday morning.

The 34-year-old, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.