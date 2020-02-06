Charming 'Donegal Boy' captured by Philadelphia 'Poet with a camera'

A post on a popular Donegal Facebook page has sparked a trans-Atlantic reminiscence.



It all began when a nostalgia-evoking black and white photograph of a young fella with the unmistakable view of the Swilly and Inch Island in the background, was posted on the Cónaitheoirí Bheart (Burt Residents) Facebook page just after Christmas.



It was not long before the young fella in question was identified as local man, Danny Sweeney and it turned out the photograph had been taken outside his home house, on the road up to Grianán Fort.



The mystery all began when Holly McCaughey-Swidan, the daughter of the photographer, Alexander McCaughey from Philadelphia, contacted the Forgotten Ireland Facebook page in an attempt to get some more information on her dad's photograph, which was taken in 1973.

Philadelphia photographer Alexander McCaughey



In this digital age, the eagle-eyed 'Burt Residents' soon spotted the photograph, recognising the iconic background, familiar to generations of locals and visitors making their way up to the historic An Grianán Aileach.



Speaking to Donegal Now, Holly said: “The photo was taken by my father, Alexander McCaughey in 1973.



“My father was working on an assignment for his job with the 'Philadelphia Inquirer.' He was covering Cardinal John Krol's visit to Ireland.



“At that time, dad toured the entire island. Donegal was on the assignment itinerary. Sadly he passed away in 1977 but I have many of his negatives.

Holly McCaughey-Swidan, daughter of Alexander, the 'Poet with a camera'

“We also have a familial links with Ireland. County Donegal was the birthplace of my mother's father and my father's grandfather came from Belfast.



“I have the original picture of the 'Donegal Boy' and I was delighted when someone on Facebook, who recognised his great grandmother's house, which he said was clearly visible in dad's original photograph, sent me the colour photograph,” said Holly.



When he died, Holly's dad was described as a 'Poet With a Camera' and no-one in Inishowen would disagree given the beautiful photograph of young Danny Sweeney, which sparked a heart-warming, digital, trans-Atlantic conversation.





