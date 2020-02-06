2016 poll-topper not taking anything for granted

He may have topped the Donegal poll in General Election 2016 but three days out from General Election 2020, Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) was definitely not complacent.



“Every vote counts” was his nutshell message to the peninsula's electorate.



“The first priority is winning the seat,” said he Inishowen man, who added he was “taking nothing for granted.”

McConalogue, his party's spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine for the past four years, also emphatically ruled out a post-election coalition with Sinn Féin.

Speaking to Donegal Now, McConalogue said health service failures had been the main concern voiced by voters during the canvass.



He added: “The health service is the number one, front and centre issue for voters here, in relation to the lack of investment in Letterkenny University Hospital, primary care services, community hospitals and waiting lists. The health service is broken.



“We haven't seen the proper leadership in our health service from the outgoing government in the last nine years to ensure it works efficiently.



“In terms of Fianna Fáil, the health service is our number one priority. If we get a mandate from the public, we will provide the leadership to try and repair, piece by piece, our health service and ensure an efficient service that works and delivers for the public and helps to address waiting lists,” said Charlie McConalogue.



The other doorstep issues identified by Charlie McConalogue across Inishowen were schools and mica.



He added: “Particularly in Buncrana, the Three School Campus and the failure to have that delivered and the new community college for Moville, has come up again and again.



“The other issue is around housing, and in particular mica, and the broken commitments about sorting that in the past. Mica redress is something I have pushed in every way possible from opposition and it is a key commitment from Fianna Fáil. We will deliver on it and ensure redress is provided to homeowners if we are elected to government.”



Charlie McConalogue was confident flood defences for Burnfoot and Buncrana and the Three School Campus would be well in the process of delivery well before the next general election.



He said: “Funding has been allocated for Burnfoot, something I have very much pushed. I will be doing everything I can to ensure it moves through the process, design, planning, tender and build, as smoothly as possible and we get the flood defence needed for Burnfoot delivered and alongside that, the homes to be repaired as well.



“We had an announcement then in relation to along the Crana river and Elm Park and I think the capacity is there, with the right will, to ensure that is pushed along.



“The Three School Campus has been neglected. There has been a bit of urgency around it the last few months but it has been neglected by the outgoing government for the last nine years. The site should have been purchased. It was sold from under their noses because of the fact they weren't on top of their game and they weren't prioritising it. We need to ensure now a site or sites as required are purchased so we can move to design, planning, tender and build. I certainly will be doing all I can, if Fianna Fáil are elected to government and I am in a position to be a representative inside government to ensure that is delivered, for the students, staff and future families in Buncrana and Moville.



“The three schools had great good will and showed faith and trust, 15 years ago when they came together. Trust and faith has not been repaid in terms of the follow through from the government. And the best site is now out of the equation. We would need to pursue very promptly the purchase of individual sites in order to ensure they are built, the Irish medium primary and Crana College and we also need to look at the future needs for Coláiste Chineal Eoghain,” said Mr McConalogue.