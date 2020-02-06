Around 12,000 people expected in Ballyshannon for Sheep shearing All-Ireland championships

Contact
Ballyshannon will be hosting the 2020 All-Ireland and All-Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships on June 6 and 7.
This is Ireland's biggest sheep event and sees over 100 professional shearers battling it out across 15 categories for the honour of being an All-Ireland Sheep Shearing Champion.
The event is a long standing fixture in the agricultural calendar and is being held in Ballyshannon for the first time ever.
Footfall over the two days is expected to be around 12,000 and there will be an Animal Health Village and a Food Village promoting the best of Donegal lamb and other local produce.
The event will be hosted in collaboration with Castle Open Farm and Aodh Ruadh with Father Tierney Park being a main site.
