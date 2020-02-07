Four drivers detected driving under the influence of drugs in Donegal

On Thursday night a joint operation was carried out within the Letterkenny District by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit and the Letterkenny Drugs Unit.

Four drivers were detected driving whilst under the influence of drugs namely cocaine, cannabis and benzodiazepines.

Gardaí urge people not to drive whilst under the influence of drugs.

A garda spokesperson said: "Besides putting your life and that of others in danger you also run the risk of having a conviction for a drugs related offence."