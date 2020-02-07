Enjoy poetry in motion in Donegal this Spring

Contact
Over 2,000 people across Donegal are setting off on a poetic journey this spring with the launch of
Read DL 2020. The "One Book, One Community" reading initiative has teamed up with the office of
the Laureate na nÓg to deliver a twist to their annual reading adventure with an aim to spark an
interest in poetry.
The current Laureate na nÓg, Sarah Crossan is a renowned poet and fiction author for children and
young adults with Donegal roots. Under the partnership, 5 workshops will be delivered in primary
schools across Donegal where local poet Denise Blake will work with children to create their own
poems. A select number of these poems will be read aloud to the audience at the Read DL closing
ceremony at the Balor at the end of March.
Leas Cathoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Niamh Kennedy paid tribute to the successful
partnership approach of all the stakeholders involved in the initiative
"By bringing together local agencies to support literacy and reading development we are able to deliver a coordinated, sustainable and standardised approach to providing services in the community”.
She continued by praising the great work of the Read DL committee by highlighting it as “a great
example of how a community focus and partnership approach to lifelong learning and social
inclusion can be applied to have a positive impact on so many lives.”
This year's chosen book is "Hopscotch in the Sky" by Lucinda Jacob which is a beautifully written
accessible collection of poems. Lucinda is a poet, illustrator and author of fiction for young people.
She has written and illustrated a number of picture books and storybooks for new readers, scripts
for the national broadcaster RTÉ and poetry for older children and has been published in numerous
collections. This beautiful book also includes a rainbow of enchanting illustration by award-winning
artist Lauren O’Neill, winner of the Children’s Books Ireland Award for Illustration in 2016.
Speaking on behalf of the Read DL committee at the launch, Karen Sheehy Staff Officer with Donegal
County Library Service encourages participants to seek out poems that resonate with them. “This
year’s book was selected not just for its wonderful poems and beautiful illustrations, but also
because it is a wonderful introduction or re-introduction to poetry in a way that is simple and
accessible for everyone. Let it be a stepping stone for further exploration”.
She continued by emphasising the community aspect of the initiative by inviting everyone to delve into poetry this spring. “There is a huge range of poetry available in libraries either in your local branch or online."
This year, Read DL is celebrating 10 years of partnership between the stakeholders involved. It
operates under a multiagency committee led by coordinators from Errigal College, Letterkenny
Educate Together NS, Donegal ETB, LYIT and Donegal County Council Library Service. The success of
the Project can be attributed to the strength of the cooperation between these organisations. Good
working relationships have been established with the common aim of building a sense of community
while promoting the value of reading and literacy.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.