Early indicators from the Aura count centre in Letterkenny

Fifteen boxes are tallied in Letterkenny and early indications are showing that Independent candidate John O'Donnell is not polling polling strongly enough to secure a seat.

Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue is polling strongly enough to stay ahead of an Ó'Donnell threat.

There is speculation that two Sinn Féin candides may be elected on the first count.

Fine Gael's Joe McHugh has increased his Ballyraine vote from the 2016 count.