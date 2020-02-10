Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, February 10

Obituaries

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret O’Boyle née Barr, Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny

- William Lyons, Bridgend

- Samuel (Sam) Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Marie Cleary, 39 St. Benildus Ave., Ballyshannon

- Andy Logue, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Kincasslagh and New York

- Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh

- George Walker Bathgate, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo

Margaret O’Boyle née Barr, Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret O’Boyle nee Barr, Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny, F92 F25R.

Margaret’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday, February 10 from 6pm, followed by removal at 7pm to her late residence.  Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 12 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary nightly at 9pm.

William Lyons, Carnamaddy, Bridgend 

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Lyons, Carnamaddy, Bridgend.

He was the beloved husband of Annie and much loved father of Margaret, Bernie and Liam.

His removal will take place from Murphy's Funeral Home on Monday at 12 noon to his late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday morning leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. 

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.  

Samuel (Sam) Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey

The peaceful death has taken place, after a long illness, of Samuel (Sam) Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Samuel was the beloved husband of Meta and much loved father of Billy, Sandra (Dunleavy), Carol (Bonner), Thomas, Jim, Winston and Stephen, cherished brother of Jane, Rev. Jim, Kathleen, Freddie and the late George, Eliza and Thomas.  

His remains are reposing at the home of his son, Stephen Stewart, Cappry.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Stranorlar Parish Church or Cloghan Day Centre care of any family member.

Family time, please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. 

Marie Cleary, 39 St. Benildus Ave., Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Marie Cleary, 39 St. Benildus Ave., Ballyshannon.

Marie is the mother of Bernie Burns, Cliffoney, Co Sligo and Anne Kelly, Ballyshannon. Marie died peacefully at The Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Her funeral will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek.


Andy Logue, Castlebar, Co Mayo and formerly of Kincasslagh and New York

The death has occurred in Castlebar, Mayo of Andy Logue, Castlebar and formerly of Kincasslagh and New York.

His remains will be reposing in his brother Pa’s house, Kincasslagh. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 10 in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 11am.
Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary until 10am.

Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh.

Funeral from his home on Monday, February 10 at 2pm going to Donagh Parish Church for Funeral Service.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Donagh Parish Church c/o Pat Kelly funeral director, Carndonagh.


George Walker Bathgate, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland

The death has taken place at the Lakehouse Nursing home, Dunfanaghy of George Walker Bathgate, formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland.

Memorial Service will take place on Monday, February 10 in Mullaghduff Community Centre at 3pm.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

 

 


