Donegal County Council continuing to monitor weather conditions

Public urged to help the elderly and vulnerable during bad weather and power outages

Met Eireann has issued a severe weather for Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A Met Éireann status yellow wind warning will be in effect until 8pm this evening, Tuesday. 

The status yellow snow and ice warning remains in effect until midnight tonight, Tuesday.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been meeting in response to Storm Ciara and are continuing to monitor local conditions closely as the storm progresses.

The public is being asked to be vigilant with regards to falling trees and debris. Heavy rain may overwhelm drains and gullies leading to surface flooding and property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages.

Sea surges are forecasted along the west coast of up to 1.0m and spring tides will continue through to Wednesday, February 12. The public is being asked to be extra vigilant along the coast.  The Irish Coast Guard is advising the public along coastal areas to ‘Stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

The Council is asking property owners and occupiers of properties in areas susceptible to coastal flooding to be vigilant. 

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving during stormy weather and to be extra vigilant of cyclists and pedestrians and to be mindful of the risk of falling trees and debris. Motorists are also asked to exercise care when driving during periods of snow and ice and to be particularly mindful of the possibility of black ice.

There is also a risk of power outages and the public are being asked to be prepared and to check on elderly or vulnerable family and neighbours to make sure they are safe and warm. The public should not approach fallen electrical cables and should instead contact the ESB.

Donegal County Councils Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and all Council Services are in a state of readiness as is the norm.

The Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.  For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

