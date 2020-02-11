'Voting should take place on the islands on the same day as they take place here - that's democracy' - Séamus Rodgers

Contact
A community activist and former political activist has said that islanders should be allowed to vote on the same day as the rest of the country.
Séamus Rodgers was speaking at a meeting of the Islands Committee in Dungloe today, Tuesday.
He said that events can take place on the day before the election which may change the manner in which people vote adding that islanders do not have the opportunity to change their mind on the night before the election.
He said: "There are ways to get to the islands - it is not like the old times."
He said that 'it is only right' that islanders are given the opportunity to vote on the same day as everyone else.
"I thought it would be changed this year - they should have the same rights as everyone else - that is democracy," he said.
