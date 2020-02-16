There should be a barge service to smaller islands off Donegal coast councillor insists

A barge should service the smaller islands off the Donegal coast, an independent councillor said.

Councillor Michéal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuic raised the issue, once again, at the Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

He said that the proposal had not gleamed a favourable reaction with the relevant authorities because it was felt that people did not live on certain islands.

However, the Rosses-based public representative said that people live on the smaller islands off the coast of Donegal.

He said that councillors ought to write to the relevant authorities and insist that islands are inhabited off the coast.

He says there are people eager to develop smaller islands in the county and the addition of a barge service would be the ideal solution.