Police are getting increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old missing teenager

Police have issued an appeal for help locating a missing teenage boy.
Officers say they are "growing increasingly concerned" about the welfare of Eamon McNulty-Friel who has been reported missing from his Strabane home.
A PSNI Foyle spokesperson issued the appeal on social media stating: "Police are growing increasingly concerned about the wellfare of Eamon McNulty-Friel who is 14 years old. He is described as slim build, 5ft 5", blue eyes and brown hair wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hoodie and a grey coat."
He is missing from his Strabane address.
Any sightings or information call police on 101 quoting CC191 15.2.20.
