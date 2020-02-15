Dungloe band to feature on The Voice UK tonight

Contact
A well-known group from Dungloe is due to appear on The Voice UK this evening, Saturday.
The group will appear before Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs who are back in the spinning red chairs. This year they will be joined by Meghan Trainor.
After six weeks of auditions the teams are close to full and tonight will be completed.
Five places remain this evening so hopes are high for the Rosses group.
With so few places impressing the stars will prove trickier than ever.
The Voice 2020 starts at 8PM tonight, Saturday February 15 on ITV.
