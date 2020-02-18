Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Free public meeting to establish a support group for people living with COPD in Donegal

Meeting is being held by Letterkenny University Hospital and COPD Support Ireland

Free public meeting to establish a support group for people living with COPD in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A free public meeting is being held by Letterkenny University Hospital and COPD Support Ireland on Monday, February 24 in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny. 

The aim of the meeting is to set up a support group for people living with COPD in County Donegal. Currently there are 30 support groups nationwide that provide information and support at a local level.

The COPD Outreach Clinical Nurse Specialist at the hospital, Breda Callaghan, said: “COPD Support Ireland is the first national COPD support and advocacy body bringing together local support groups from around the country to help those living with and caring for someone with COPD."

Michael McGloin, President of COPD Support Ireland and founder of the Sligo COPD Support Group will be at the meeting to explain how a support group can be set up and this meeting will be the first step towards this goal.

“Last September we held the first ever information evening for people living with COPD and it was a huge success. Based on the feedback from participants at the evening we know that there is a need and demand for a local support group for the whole of Donegal. COPD or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is where the airways of the lungs are obstructed making breathing difficult; the principle symptoms include persistent coughing, breathlessness and frequent chest infections. There are thousands of people in Donegal living with or caring for someone with this condition. Support groups play a crucial role for those living with COPD and their families and carers. Along with Michael from COPD Support Ireland, Prof Vera Keatings, Respiratory Consultant at the hospital will provide information and advice about setting up a group for Donegal. This will be followed by a questions and answers session," Ms Callaghan said. 

If you or a family member have COPD and are interested in joining a support group, please come along to this free event on Monday, February 24 to learn more.

1441986986367
1441987064261

